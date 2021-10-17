DVD Talk Forum

She Dies Tomorrow  convince me to finish it
I tried to watch this last night and shut it off after 20-25 minutes.

The first 20 minutes was a woman wandering around her apartment playing the same Mozart song over and over and over  the next 5 minutes was her friend telling her she was drunk. I felt like I was going to die from boredom that night.

I couldnt find a thread  maybe that is my answer.
Re: She Dies Tomorrow  convince me to finish it
Never heard of it.
