She Dies Tomorrow convince me to finish it
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 24,645
Received 445 Likes on 326 Posts
She Dies Tomorrow convince me to finish it
I tried to watch this last night and shut it off after 20-25 minutes.
The first 20 minutes was a woman wandering around her apartment playing the same Mozart song over and over and over the next 5 minutes was her friend telling her she was drunk. I felt like I was going to die from boredom that night.
I couldnt find a thread maybe that is my answer.
The first 20 minutes was a woman wandering around her apartment playing the same Mozart song over and over and over the next 5 minutes was her friend telling her she was drunk. I felt like I was going to die from boredom that night.
I couldnt find a thread maybe that is my answer.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,092
Received 441 Likes on 359 Posts
Re: She Dies Tomorrow convince me to finish it
Never heard of it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off