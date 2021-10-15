Why dont theater chains advertise more (ever?)?
I just realized when I saw Nicole Kidman, of all people, hocking AMC theaters on broadcast tv did I realize, Ive never seen movie chains: Regal, AMC, etc advertise. Ive seen ads in theater, but never outside.
Dont they compete and obviously Kidman doing now Bc of worlds pandemic, want theater goers go to their theaters? Or just no money and movie itself is the advertisement? But, what if multiple chains to choose from. I know I only have Regal by me so no competition, but some ads or is this beginning? Hmmm .
I guess I could see them advertise stuff like AMC Stubs or the different programs, but otherwise don't people just go to either whatever's closest or whatever they consider the "best" is (like Arclilght probably doesn't need to advertise)?
I don’t even know what Arclight is.
Arclight is gone, but they were one of the few higher priced theaters that never had in-theater advertisements. They would play 3 trailers and then the feature would start. My AMC plays pre-ads and a shitload of trailers before promoting the concessions and AMC Stubs. After that we get the Dolby Vision / Atmos trailers then the feature starts. Last week when we saw NTTD I looked at my phone and all of that advertisement lasted 27 minutes before the film actually started.
When we saw Army of the Dead in theaters this past summer they only showed 13 minutes of trailers before the feature. Seems like the giant chains show more.
