Re: Why dont theater chains advertise more (ever?)?

Arclight is gone, but they were one of the few higher priced theaters that never had in-theater advertisements. They would play 3 trailers and then the feature would start. My AMC plays pre-ads and a shitload of trailers before promoting the concessions and AMC Stubs. After that we get the Dolby Vision / Atmos trailers then the feature starts. Last week when we saw NTTD I looked at my phone and all of that advertisement lasted 27 minutes before the film actually started.



When we saw Army of the Dead in theaters this past summer they only showed 13 minutes of trailers before the feature. Seems like the giant chains show more.