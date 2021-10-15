DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Michael Caine Retires From Acting

Movie Talk

10-15-21, 06:16 PM
Decker
 
Michael Caine Announces He’s Retired From Acting After New Movie

88-year-old actor Michael Caine has announced that his new film Best Sellers, in which he co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, will be his last.


Sir Michael Caine has announced that his new film Best Sellers will be his last. The film, which was released on September 17, stars Caine as Harris Shaw, a crabby retired author who embarks on one final book tour in support of a young publisher. Caine stars opposite Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Cary Elwes.

The 88-year-old actor has appeared in numerous iconic roles, most recently in the works of Christopher Nolan. In addition to playing Alfred Pennyworth in the Dark Knight trilogy, Caine has appeared in Inception and Tenet, among others. He has been working since 1946, though his career first starting picking up steam in the late 50's. Before working with Nolan, some of his biggest roles include starring in the original The Italian Job in 1969, playing Doctor Robert Elliott in Brian De Palma's 1980 psycho-thriller Dressed to Kill, and famously appearing as "Hoagie" in the notorious sequel Jaws: The Revenge, the filming of which prevented him from accepting his Oscar for Hannah and Her Sisters. He also won an Oscar in 1999 for Cider House Rules.
Speaking with
on the BBC Radio program, Caine explained his decision to move away from acting. He cited several reasons, including a "spine problem which affects [his] legs," the pandemic preventing many projects from being made, and the fact that most of the projects that are being made don't have "a leading man that’s 88." He has also become a successful author with books including the 2018 Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life. He prefers writing because "as an actor, you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!" Read the full quote below:

Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well, so… And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer. Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!
I think it would be [my last picture], yeah. There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I wanna do. Also, you know I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that’s 88, you know?
Unfortunately, this news will come as a shock to Vin Diesel, who wanted Michael Caine to play Helen Mirren’s husband in a future Fast & Furious movie. This announcement is also likely yet another nail in the coffin of the long-suffering Now You See Me 3, which was announced in 2016 but never seemed to come to fruition. However, Caine fans will get one more chance to see him again. Although it completed filming before Best Sellers, the Czech historical drama Medieval does feature him in a role, and that film won't be released until 2022.
Michael Caine's effortless gravitas and iconic accent will continue on in the endless impressions they have spawned, but they will certainly be missed in the movie world to come. There are a great many films both big and small that couldn't possibly have been the same without his presence. However, those who have seen and loved Caine in his over 150 credits know full well that the man has earned his retirement.
10-15-21, 06:18 PM
  #2  
Decker
 
Re: Michael Caine Retires From Acting
How will Christopher Nolan dump pages of exposition in his future projects?
10-15-21, 06:24 PM
  #3  
Re: Michael Caine Retires From Acting
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
How will Christopher Nolan dump pages of exposition in his future projects?
He'll probably stop explaining things, dude is at war against dialog.
10-15-21, 06:37 PM
  #4  
Alan Smithee
 
Re: Michael Caine Retires From Acting
Never understood this song, but:

10-15-21, 06:41 PM
  #5  
E Unit
 
Re: Michael Caine Retires From Acting
“My cocaine”? Say it isn’t so…
10-15-21, 06:49 PM
  #6  
TheMovieman
 
Re: Michael Caine Retires From Acting
Good for him. I may actually check out that book, Blood the Bloody Doors Off. Anyone read that one?
Movie Talk
