Michael Caine Retires From Acting

Quote: Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can't walk very well, so… And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful, so I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer. Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!

88-year-old actor Michael Caine has announced that his new film Best Sellers, in which he co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, will be his last.Sirhas announced that his new filmwill be his last. The film, which was released on September 17, stars Caine as Harris Shaw, a crabby retired author who embarks on one final book tour in support of a young publisher. Caine stars opposite Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Cary Elwes.The 88-year-old actor has appeared in numerous iconic roles, most recently in the works of Christopher Nolan. In addition to playing Alfred Pennyworth in thetrilogy, Caine has appeared inand, among others. He has been working since 1946, though his career first starting picking up steam in the late 50's. Before working with Nolan, some of his biggest roles include starring in the original Italian Job in 1969, playing Doctor Robert Elliott in Brian De Palma's 1980 psycho-thriller, and famously appearing as "Hoagie" in the notorious sequel, the filming of which prevented him from accepting his Oscar for. He also won an Oscar in 1999 forSpeaking withon the BBC Radio program, Caine explained his decision to move away from acting. He cited several reasons, including a "" the pandemic preventing many projects from being made, and the fact that most of the projects thatbeing made don't have "" He has also become a successful author with books including the 2018. He prefers writing because "" Read the full quote below:I think it would be [my last picture], yeah. There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I wanna do. Also, you know I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that’s 88, you know?Unfortunately, this news will come as a shock to Vin Diesel, who wanted Michael Caine to play Helen Mirren’s husband in a futuremovie. This announcement is also likely yet another nail in the coffin of the long-suffering, which was announced in 2016 but never seemed to come to fruition. However, Caine fans will get one more chance to see him again. Although it completed filming before, the Czech historical dramadoes feature him in a role, and that film won't be released until 2022.'s effortless gravitas and iconic accent will continue on in the endless impressions they have spawned, but they will certainly be missed in the movie world to come. There are a great many films both big and small that couldn't possibly have been the same without his presence. However, those who have seen and loved Caine in his over 150 credits know full well that the man has earned his retirement.