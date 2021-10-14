The Rescue (2021) -- documentary from the directors of Free Solo and Meru
From Academy Award-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, THE RESCUE chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The film premieres in select theaters this October.
