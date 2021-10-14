DVD Talk Forum

The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe

The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe

   
The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe


The Tender Bar arrives in US theaters December 17 and Prime Video on January 17.

Directed by Academy Award® Winner George Clooney
Written by Academy Award® Winner William Monahan
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir "The Tender Bar"

Starring Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boys determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her  and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd)  J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams  with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlies bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.
Some reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_tender_bar
Re: The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe
Looks good. Im a big fan of everyone involved so I hope its well received.

As much as I love Clooney, Ive never really cared for any of his directing efforts. Kudos to him though for continuing to make his passion projects.
