The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe
The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe
The Tender Bar arrives in US theaters December 17 and Prime Video on January 17.
Directed by Academy Award® Winner George Clooney
Written by Academy Award® Winner William Monahan
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir "The Tender Bar"
Starring Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe
The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boys determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlies bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.
Looks good. Im a big fan of everyone involved so I hope its well received.
As much as I love Clooney, Ive never really cared for any of his directing efforts. Kudos to him though for continuing to make his passion projects.
