The Tender Bar (2021, D: Clooney) S: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe

The Tender Bar arrives in US theaters December 17 and Prime Video on January 17.



Directed by Academy Award® Winner George Clooney

Written by Academy Award® Winner William Monahan

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir "The Tender Bar"



Starring Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe



The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boys determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her  and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd)  J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams  with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlies bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.