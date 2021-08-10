South of Heaven (2021) - S: Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Shea Whigham, Mike Colter
In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD October 8
Starring Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Shea Whigham and Mike Colter
Directed by Arahon Keshales
Convicted felon Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release he vows to give his girlfriend Annie (Evangeline Lilly), who is dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he is given a “side job” from his parole officer (Shea Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Mike Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.
