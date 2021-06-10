Has the quality of movies, recently and near future, gone down since pandemic?

As i was coming home from work, i thought to myself that movies haven't been the same for obvious reasons, but still they are making them and perhaps because some straight to streaming service or on-demand, day 1 of theater or slight delay is tampering with numbers, in the grand scheme of things there has been no movie so far or upcoming that i am like clamoring to see.



Sure, i want to see Bond and Matrix and Dune, etc..., but i don’t have that yearn i once did bc of what's been churned out so far, i think. other reasons factor in too, i am sure, but the quality seems to have dipped greatly imo to the point, i'm like ok, if i don't see now, i'll see soon enough streaming. nothing cries out like it once did,



and yes, there have been blockbusters, a few anyway, but i still think quality overall is just not as it once was.



what do you think?