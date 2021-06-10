View Poll Results: Has the quality of movies gone down since pandemic?
Yes, a lot.
25.00%
No, not at all.
25.00%
Yes, a little, not a lot.
0
0%
No, not really, but... (please explain...)
0
0%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
50.00%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Has the quality of movies, recently and near future, gone down since pandemic?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,330
Received 332 Likes on 294 Posts
Has the quality of movies, recently and near future, gone down since pandemic?
As i was coming home from work, i thought to myself that movies haven't been the same for obvious reasons, but still they are making them and perhaps because some straight to streaming service or on-demand, day 1 of theater or slight delay is tampering with numbers, in the grand scheme of things there has been no movie so far or upcoming that i am like clamoring to see.
Sure, i want to see Bond and Matrix and Dune, etc..., but i don’t have that yearn i once did bc of what's been churned out so far, i think. other reasons factor in too, i am sure, but the quality seems to have dipped greatly imo to the point, i'm like ok, if i don't see now, i'll see soon enough streaming. nothing cries out like it once did,
and yes, there have been blockbusters, a few anyway, but i still think quality overall is just not as it once was.
what do you think?
#3
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,560
Received 404 Likes on 318 Posts
Re: Has the quality of movies, recently and near future, gone down since pandemic?
Eh.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,542
Received 851 Likes on 591 Posts
Re: Has the quality of movies, recently and near future, gone down since pandemic?
Yes, but Im not sure the pandemic is entirely to blame. I think there has just been a lot of shit movies.
Ive seen a handful of movies that were obviously effected by the pandemic that were very minimally filmed in one or two locations with only a couple actors (Locked Down, Malcolm & Marie). But those movies that appear to be a direct result of the pandemic seem few and far between.
Ive seen a handful of movies that were obviously effected by the pandemic that were very minimally filmed in one or two locations with only a couple actors (Locked Down, Malcolm & Marie). But those movies that appear to be a direct result of the pandemic seem few and far between.
