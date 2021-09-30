DVD Talk Forum

The Friday the 13th lawsuit is over!!!
https://www.joblo.com/friday-the-13t...victor-miller/
U.S. copyright laws allow writers to reclaim the rights to their original work 35 years after publication – or, in the case of movies, 35 years after the film they wrote was released. So Victor Miller, screenwriter of 1980’s
Friday the 13th (watch it HERE) filed to claim the copyright to the film in 2016. Two years later, a judge ruled in favor of Miller and granted him the U.S. copyright to the first Friday the 13th. The film’s director and producer Sean S. Cunningham felt that Miller did not deserve the copyright, so he filed an appeal, saying that Miller had only written what Cunningham had hired him to write. Three years later, a judge has ruled in favor of Miller again. He just won the appeal.


Screenwriter Victor Miller won the appeal and has ownership of the Friday the 13th rights ending the legal battle between him and Sean Cunningham.
