I'm Your Man (2021, D: Maria Schrader) S: Dan Stevens, Maren Eggert

Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine in human form created solely to make her happy. A playfully romantic tale, IM YOUR MAN questions what love and longing really mean in the modern age.