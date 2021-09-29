Slumber Party Massacre (2021, D: Esterhazy) -- remake
A new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.
This was produced by Shout Studios, since they own the rights to the Roger Corman library. It will air on SYFY.
It premiered the other night at Fantastic Fest. A couple of reviews:
https://bloody-disgusting.com/review...arty-massacre/
https://aiptcomics.com/2021/09/29/fa...ps-the-script/
