The Black Phone (2022, D: Derrickson) S: Ethan Hawke
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,773
Likes: 0
Received 1,553 Likes on 1,068 Posts
The Black Phone (2022, D: Derrickson) S: Ethan Hawke
The Black Phone follows an abducted boy locked in a basement that's stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead.
Adapted from Joe Hills short story of the same name.
In theatres January 28, 2022.
Adapted from Joe Hills short story of the same name.
In theatres January 28, 2022.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/review...wling-villain/
https://www.indiewire.com/2021/09/th...ew-1234667445/
https://www.slashfilm.com/615658/the...antastic-fest/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off