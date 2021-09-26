DVD Talk Forum

The Black Phone (2022, D: Derrickson) S: Ethan Hawke

The Black Phone (2022, D: Derrickson) S: Ethan Hawke

   
09-26-21, 05:41 PM
The Black Phone (2022, D: Derrickson) S: Ethan Hawke


The Black Phone follows an abducted boy locked in a basement that's stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead.

Adapted from Joe Hills short story of the same name.

In theatres January 28, 2022.
Premiered at Fantastic Fest... a few reviews:
https://bloody-disgusting.com/review...wling-villain/
https://www.indiewire.com/2021/09/th...ew-1234667445/
https://www.slashfilm.com/615658/the...antastic-fest/
