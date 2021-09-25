Help with a Star Wars memory

I thought I asked this but a search turned up nothing. Sorry if this is a repeat.



I'm watching ANH for the first time in years and wondering if my memory is bad or Lucas and his annoying edits struck again. I can recall a scene in A New Hope at the Mos Eisley cantina when Han first comes over to Luke and Obi-Wan. As he sits down he says "You're pretty handy with that light saber, old man." He then introduces himself. This implies Han recognizes him as a Jedi.



So was it in an early cut or am I imagining things?