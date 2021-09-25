Help with a Star Wars memory
I thought I asked this but a search turned up nothing. Sorry if this is a repeat.
I'm watching ANH for the first time in years and wondering if my memory is bad or Lucas and his annoying edits struck again. I can recall a scene in A New Hope at the Mos Eisley cantina when Han first comes over to Luke and Obi-Wan. As he sits down he says "You're pretty handy with that light saber, old man." He then introduces himself. This implies Han recognizes him as a Jedi.
So was it in an early cut or am I imagining things?
It was Han's final line to Kylo Ren.
It was a callback to the scene in RoTJ when he said to Luke: You're pretty light with that hand, young man!
That was a later cut though.
