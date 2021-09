The Worst Person in The World (2021, D: Joachim Trier)

Quote: The Worst Person in The World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Festival reviews are currently at 100%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the...n_in_the_world This is from the director of Thelma. If I recall, there were a few people around here who liked that movie quite a bit. If you've never seen it, it is on Hulu.