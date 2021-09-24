The Worst Person in The World (2021, D: Joachim Trier)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,761
Likes: 0
Received 1,553 Likes on 1,068 Posts
The Worst Person in The World (2021, D: Joachim Trier)
The Worst Person in The World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.
This is from the director of Thelma. If I recall, there were a few people around here who liked that movie quite a bit. If you've never seen it, it is on Hulu.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,818
Received 280 Likes on 195 Posts
Re: The Worst Person in The World (2021, D: Joachim Trier)
I thought someone was making an unauthorized biopic of me at first.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off