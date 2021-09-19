The Humans (2021, D: Karam) S: Jenkins, Schumer, Feldstein, Yeun, Squibb, Houdyshell
From writer/director Stephen Karam and starring Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. The Humans coming to theaters and Showtime this Thanksgiving.
RELEASE DATE: In Theaters November 24
DIRECTOR: Stephen Karam
CAST: Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb
Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughters apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the groups deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.
