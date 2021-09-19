DVD Talk Forum

The Humans (2021, D: Karam) S: Jenkins, Schumer, Feldstein, Yeun, Squibb, Houdyshell

The Humans (2021, D: Karam) S: Jenkins, Schumer, Feldstein, Yeun, Squibb, Houdyshell

   
The Humans (2021, D: Karam) S: Jenkins, Schumer, Feldstein, Yeun, Squibb, Houdyshell

From writer/director Stephen Karam and starring Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. The Humans  coming to theaters and Showtime this Thanksgiving.

RELEASE DATE: In Theaters November 24
DIRECTOR: Stephen Karam
CAST: Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb


Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughters apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the groups deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10023286
