The Lost Boys - remake (D: Entwistle) -- S: Noah Jupe, Jaeden Martell

Warner Bros. has found The Lost Boys once again.



The studio is gearing up for brand new, reimagined take on the 1980s teen vampire classic.



Noah Jupe, one of the stars of A Quiet Place movies, and Jaeden Martell, who was one of the young stars of the It horror movies, will topline the feature project.



Rising scribe Randy McKinnon, who is already working on Warner and DCs Static Shock project, will write the new Lost Boys with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct.



Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce via their Automatik banner.



The original Lost Boys was a horror-comedy that told of two brothers who, along with their newly divorced mother to a California beach town that, the pair soon discovers, is being terrorized by a stylish vampire biker gang. Also taking bites from scenes were a pair of comic book-loving brothers who thought themselves as vampire hunters.





The movie, released in 1987, was directed by Joel Schumacher and featured an ensemble straight out of Bop magazine: Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, plus Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. Bringing up the age bracket were adults Dianne Wiest, Bernard Hughes, and Edward Herrmann.



The movie is fondly remembered for its young and sexy cast as well as a soundtrack that featured acts such as INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen, Roger Daltrey and Lou Gramm. Warners reopened the casket in the 2000s with a pair of direct-to-DVD movies, Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst.



Details of the new take are being kept in the trunk of a 57 Ford Fairlane but it is described as being set in modern day.



Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick will executive produce the new feature.



Automatik, which was behind the acclaimed indie, Honey Boy, which starred Jupe, and produced Distant, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amblin and Universal that stars Anthony Ramos.



Jupe is coming off of A Quiet Place Part II, which has grossed almost $300 million worldwide in the spring. He also appeared in this summers Steven Soderberghs all-star HBO Max thriller, No Sudden Move, with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour.



Martell, who appeared in the massive It two-fer, co-starred with Chris Evans in Apple mini-series Defending Jacob and appeared in Knives Out. He next stars in musical drama Metal Lords for Netflix.



McKinnon was a staff writer on Netflixs horror series Chambers that starred Uma Thurman and is adapting Kwame Onwuachis memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef, for A24 with LaKeith Stanfield attached to star.



Entwistle developed End of the F***ing World, acting as the series main director as well as executive producer, and he co-created, wrote and directed the recent series Im Not Okay With This.



Jupe is repped by CAA, Grandview, The Artist Partnership, Hansen Jacabson while Martell is repped by CAA, Emily Cho Talent Management, Jackoway Austen. McKinnon and Entwistle are repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.