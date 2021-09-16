Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,686
Likes: 0
Received 1,539 Likes on 1,056 Posts
Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) in her magical apartment, and must tell a scary story every night to stay alive, he teams up with another prisoner, Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), to find a way to escape.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
Maybe if you're like 8 years old you might enjoy it, but as an adult this was a boring mess.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,376
Received 810 Likes on 564 Posts
Re: Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
The premise seems fairly sketchy. A witch would have to be pretty hard up for scary stories to have to rely on two little kids to write them for her. How good could those stories be?
At least Kristen Ritter looks hot in this, even if it seems like she was the runner up for a role that Anne Hathaway turned down.
At least Kristen Ritter looks hot in this, even if it seems like she was the runner up for a role that Anne Hathaway turned down.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off