Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix

Movie Talk

Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix

   
Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix


When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) in her magical apartment, and must tell a scary story every night to stay alive, he teams up with another prisoner, Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), to find a way to escape.
Re: Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
Maybe if you're like 8 years old you might enjoy it, but as an adult this was a boring mess.
Reply Like
Re: Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix
The premise seems fairly sketchy. A witch would have to be pretty hard up for scary stories to have to rely on two little kids to write them for her. How good could those stories be?

At least Kristen Ritter looks hot in this, even if it seems like she was the runner up for a role that Anne Hathaway turned down.
My Son (2021) -- S: James McAvoy, Claire Foy - McAvoy improvises all dialogue

