Re: Nightbooks (2021, P: Raimi, D: Yarovesky) S: Krysten Ritter - Netflix

The premise seems fairly sketchy. A witch would have to be pretty hard up for scary stories to have to rely on two little kids to write them for her. How good could those stories be?At least Kristen Ritter looks hot in this, even if it seems like she was the runner up for a role that Anne Hathaway turned down.