Searching for a movie about a Hunt of people for sport

I saw a movie, over 20 years ago, about a group of men who would pick up a woman (With an accompanying man sometimes) and take her/them to a cabin in the woods.



They would tie the man up and rape the woman and turn both of them loose and hunt them for sport, in the end killing both of them.



The movie ends where each of the hunters is killed by a man who was related to the girl they had killed earlier.



