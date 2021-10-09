My Son (2021) -- S: James McAvoy, Claire Foy - McAvoy improvises all dialogue
Synopsis: Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray (James McAvoy) receives a call from his ex-wife (Claire Foy), in tears. Their 7-year-old son went missing from a campsite. Soon it becomes clear that the child was kidnapped and the parents give way to despair.
This is how the movie is being distributed:
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/s...ck-1235060076/
STXfilms has closed a deal to premiere its upcoming movie My Son, a thriller starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, on both Peacock and The Roku Channel.
As part of the deal, which was negotiated by David Spiegelman for STX, the two online services will share rights to My Son throughout the year. The film will premiere first on Peacock on Sept. 15 on its free tier. Months later, it will leave the NBCUniversals subscription-based service and be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting on Dec. 15.
I watched the trailer and I'm curious to see it now and see McAvoy's performance with no script.
