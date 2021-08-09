The Nowhere Inn (2021, D: Benz) S: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein

Quote:

Opening in theaters and VOD September 17



Director: Bill Benz

Starring: St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein



From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincents music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duos creative lives.