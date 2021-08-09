DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

   
Old 09-08-21, 06:16 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,551
Likes: 0
Received 1,500 Likes on 1,030 Posts
Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska


Opening in theaters and VOD October 15

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6910282
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bergman_island_2021
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Nowhere Inn (2021, D: Benz) S: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.