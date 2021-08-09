Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,551
Likes: 0
Received 1,500 Likes on 1,030 Posts
Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska
Opening in theaters and VOD October 15
Director: Mia Hansen-Løve
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska
BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.
Director: Mia Hansen-Løve
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska
BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bergman_island_2021
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off