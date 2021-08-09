Bergman Island (2021, D: Hansen-Løve) S: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

Quote:

Opening in theaters and VOD October 15



Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska



BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.