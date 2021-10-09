Small Engine Repair (2021, D: Pollono) S: Bernthal, Whigham, Spiro, Pollono, Bravo

Quote:

Frank (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars and Franks teenaged daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo). But when Frank invites his pals to a whiskey-fueled evening and asks them to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore, events spin wildly out of control. Based on Pollonos award-winning play, Small Engine Repair is a pitch-black comedic drama with a wicked twist, and a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle and toxic masculinity.



Directed by John Pollono

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, John Pollono



Theatrical Release Date: 9/10/21