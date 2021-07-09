DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis

   
Old 09-07-21, 04:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,902
Received 1,089 Likes on 812 Posts
Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis



Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) and Chad Michael Murray (Riverdale) star in this wild, rollicking crime thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner Cal chases the two criminals who shot him. They all land at a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray), and as Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrivesalong with a wounded David. Outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and good shooting to take down the drug-dealing mob.



Yes, another Bruce Willis movie in 2021.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-07-21, 05:18 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,544
Likes: 0
Received 1,499 Likes on 1,029 Posts
Re: Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis
Come on…

We might as well just have a Bruce Willis direct to video Thread.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-07-21, 05:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,902
Received 1,089 Likes on 812 Posts
Re: Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis
Sure dex, if you want to merge them all together. Just to save you another eye roll

Here's the ones I could find. I know the majority here think Willis sucks now. You can even call it "The one and only Bruce Willis sucks thread"

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...aime-king.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...megan-fox.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...nk-grillo.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...l-nichols.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...simon-yam.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...nk-grillo.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...ce-willis.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...ce-willis.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-donofrio.html
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-07-21, 05:41 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,277
Received 788 Likes on 548 Posts
Re: Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis
The One and Only Bruce Willis Phoning it in thread.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-07-21, 05:41 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,544
Likes: 0
Received 1,499 Likes on 1,029 Posts
Re: Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis
Wow.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.