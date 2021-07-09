Survive the Game (2021) -- S: Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis

Quote:



Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) and Chad Michael Murray (Riverdale) star in this wild, rollicking crime thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner Cal chases the two criminals who shot him. They all land at a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray), and as Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrivesalong with a wounded David. Outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and good shooting to take down the drug-dealing mob.



