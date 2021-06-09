DVD Talk Forum

French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.

Movie Talk

French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.

   
09-06-21, 12:13 PM
inri222
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 49,954
Received 137 Likes on 87 Posts
French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.
RIP you cool motherfucker.

French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-11811293
09-06-21, 12:20 PM
Nick Danger
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 26,260
Received 473 Likes on 313 Posts
Re: French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.
I've seen him in just that one movie.
09-06-21, 12:39 PM
eXcentris
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,515
Received 376 Likes on 268 Posts
Re: French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.
Belmondo and Alain Delon were probably the two biggest stars of 60's-70's French cinema. But Belmondo's ragged uneven features contrasted with Delon's classic chiselled good looks, and he was so talented that he made playing gangsters and petty criminals sexy.

RIP Bébel
09-06-21, 12:54 PM
Coral
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 13,969
Received 169 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.
Legend.
