French film great Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) dies at 88.
RIP you cool motherfucker.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-11811293
Belmondo and Alain Delon were probably the two biggest stars of 60's-70's French cinema. But Belmondo's ragged uneven features contrasted with Delon's classic chiselled good looks, and he was so talented that he made playing gangsters and petty criminals sexy.
RIP Bébel
