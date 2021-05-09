DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Gateway (2021, D: Civetta) S: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Gateway (2021, D: Civetta) S: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern

   
Old 09-05-21, 02:12 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,502
Received 85 Likes on 71 Posts
The Gateway (2021, D: Civetta) S: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern




A down-on-his-luck social worker finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect a client from her recently paroled husband -- a maniacal drug dealer out to reclaim his priceless stash.
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.