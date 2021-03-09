DVD Talk Forum

Cyrano (2021, D: Joe Wright) S: Dinklage, Harrison, Bennett, Mendelsohn

Cyrano (2021, D: Joe Wright) S: Dinklage, Harrison, Bennett, Mendelsohn





A musical that centers on a love triangle between a French Army officer named Cyrano (Dinklage), a beautiful woman named Roxanne (Bennett), and a handsome new cadet named Christian (Harrison Jr.). Cyrano is deeply in love with Roxanne but assumes she would never love him back because of his physical appearance. So when she confides in him that she is in love with Christian, Cyrano, an accomplished wordsmith, helps Christian woo her by writing letters for him to send to her.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12889404

Reviews from Telluride starting to come out: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/cyr...ometer-reviews
The ones I've read are very positive about Dinklage's performance.

The music is by The National.

I saw this off-Broadway. Dinklage was good, but I didn't think all that much of the show. I will still check out the movie.
