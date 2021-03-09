Cyrano (2021, D: Joe Wright) S: Dinklage, Harrison, Bennett, Mendelsohn

Quote:

A musical that centers on a love triangle between a French Army officer named Cyrano (Dinklage), a beautiful woman named Roxanne (Bennett), and a handsome new cadet named Christian (Harrison Jr.). Cyrano is deeply in love with Roxanne but assumes she would never love him back because of his physical appearance. So when she confides in him that she is in love with Christian, Cyrano, an accomplished wordsmith, helps Christian woo her by writing letters for him to send to her.