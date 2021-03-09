Cmon Cmon (2021, W/D: Mike Mills) S: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman
Cmon Cmon (2021, W/D: Mike Mills) S: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.
Reviews from Telluride: https://www.metacritic.com/movie/cmon-cmon
