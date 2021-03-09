Belfast (2021, W/D: Branagh) S: Balfe, Dench, Dornan, Hinds, Hill
Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boys childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Starring Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and Jude Hill. Belfast is in theaters November 12.
A couple of reviews from Telluride: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bel...ometer-reviews
Looks good. I trust Branagh to make a quality movie and as a fan of Outlander, Im glad to see Caitriona Balfe show up. Shes great!
IMO, Dornans the weak link but I probably havent seen him in enough things to form a solid opinion.
