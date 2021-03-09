DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Belfast (2021, W/D: Branagh) S: Balfe, Dench, Dornan, Hinds, Hill

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Belfast (2021, W/D: Branagh) S: Balfe, Dench, Dornan, Hinds, Hill

   
09-03-21, 06:36 PM
dex14
Belfast (2021, W/D: Branagh) S: Balfe, Dench, Dornan, Hinds, Hill


Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boys childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Starring Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and Jude Hill. Belfast is in theaters November 12.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12789558/

A couple of reviews from Telluride: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bel...ometer-reviews
09-03-21, 06:45 PM
GoldenJCJ
Looks good. I trust Branagh to make a quality movie and as a fan of Outlander, Im glad to see Caitriona Balfe show up. Shes great!

IMO, Dornans the weak link but I probably havent seen him in enough things to form a solid opinion.
