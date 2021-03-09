Re: Belfast (2021, W/D: Branagh) S: Balfe, Dench, Dornan, Hinds, Hill

Looks good. I trust Branagh to make a quality movie and as a fan of Outlander, Im glad to see Caitriona Balfe show up. Shes great!



IMO, Dornans the weak link but I probably havent seen him in enough things to form a solid opinion.