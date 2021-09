The Voyeurs (2021, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith

Quote:

Keep an eye out for your new obsession. The Voyeurs—starring Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo—comes to Amazon Prime Video September 10th.



When Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly sets in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.