The Voyeurs (2021, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith

Keep an eye out for your new obsession. The Voyeursstarring Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, and Natasha Liu Bordizzocomes to Amazon Prime Video September 10th.



When Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite  inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly sets in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.