View Poll Results: What did you think of Shang-Chi?
5 stars
0
0%
4 3/4 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 3/4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 3/4 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 3/4 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
0 stars
0
0%
Don't care. No interest
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, D: Cretton) -- S: Liu, Leung - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,851
Received 1,087 Likes on 810 Posts
Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, D: Cretton) -- S: Liu, Leung - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
Running Time: 132 minutes
Rating: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language
There is no official record of the production budget
Are there any post credit scenes?
Spoiler:
Yes, there are two
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92% as of 9/2/21
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sha..._the_ten_rings
This will be a theatrical exclusive for at least 45 days
This starts showings tonight. I plan to see this at a 7pm showing. This is a spoiler thread, so if you're seeing it, don't worry about tags. If someone wants to wait 45 days and cares about spoilers, they will have to resist reading this thread.
Last edited by DJariya; 09-02-21 at 02:50 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off