Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, D: Cretton) -- S: Liu, Leung - The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Quote:

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.











You Tube



Running Time: 132 minutes



Rating: PG-13

for sequences of violence and action, and language



There is no official record of the production budget

Spoiler:



Yes, there are two





Are there any post credit scenes?This starts showings tonight. I plan to see this at a 7pm showing. This is a spoiler thread, so if you're seeing it, don't worry about tags. If someone wants to wait 45 days and cares about spoilers, they will have to resist reading this thread.