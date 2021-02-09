Moonfall (2022, D: Emmerich) S: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson
Moonfall (2022, D: Emmerich) S: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.
With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her.
These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.
Directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.
Moonfall opens on February 4, 2022 in the US and UK and in Australia on February 3, 2022.
Re: Moonfall (2022, D: Emmerich) S: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson
Knowing its a Roland Emmerich film tells you everything you need to know about this.
The teaser trailer was mostly useless but that JFK speech voiceover made no sense. Probably, just one of about a million things that dont make a lick of sense with this project.
The teaser trailer was mostly useless but that JFK speech voiceover made no sense. Probably, just one of about a million things that dont make a lick of sense with this project.
