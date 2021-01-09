Master Gardener (W/D: Schrader) S: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: One day before Paul Schraders The Card Counter premieres at the Venice Film Festival, I can reveal that the filmmakers next project is already gathering pace.



Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver are attached to lead Master Gardener, a crime thriller Schrader is directing from his original screenplay. It follows a meticulous horticulturist (Edgerton) who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager (Weaver). When she demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great niece, it unlocks dark secrets from a buried violent past.



HanWay is reuniting with the director having sold out the world on The Card Counter, which Focus Features releases this month. The company is co-repping the North American sale for Master Gardener with David Gonzales, Schraders manager.



Amanda Crittenden of Kojo Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing with David Gonzales. Luisa Law and KOJO Studios Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts will executive produce. Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year in the southern United States.



When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique, Schrader told Deadline.



Paul Schrader is at the top of his form, and HanWay is excited to be collaborating again with one of films greatest writer-directors, added HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart. Master Gardener is the natural successor to the brilliant film The Card Counter which will have its world premiere tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival. Character-driven, sexy and surprising, with plenty of intrigue one would expect from a Schrader film.



Edgerton is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Weaver by UTA, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company. Schrader is represented by manager, David Gonzales.