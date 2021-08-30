The Return of the Rocketeer - David Oyelowo to produced and possibly star

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is reviving a cult classic favorite, The Rocketeer, with a new Disney+ movie titled The Return of the Rocketeer. David and Jessica Oyelowo are producing under their Yoruba Saxon banner. The project, written by Ed Ricourt, will also be a possible starring project for the Selma actor.



The original movie, released in 1991, was directed by Joe Johnston and adapted from Dave Stevens graphic novel. In that film, which made close to $47 million at the domestic box office and became a fan fave for the studio, a young pilot stumbles onto a prototype jetpack that allows him to become a high-flying masked hero.



The Return of the Rocketeer will have an all-new creative directive, with Ricourts story focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the Rocketeer mantle.



Brigham Taylor is also producing alongside Yoruba Saxon. Mortal Media exec producing. This is the first film under Yoruba Saxons first-look deal with Disney, which we first told you about. The Return of the Rocketeer is being developed by the Disney live-action team.