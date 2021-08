The Return of the Rocketeer - David Oyelowo to produced and possibly star

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is reviving a cult classic favorite, The Rocketeer, with a new Disney+ movie titled The Return of the Rocketeer. David and Jessica Oyelowo are producing under their Yoruba Saxon banner. The project, written by Ed Ricourt, will also be a possible starring project for the Selma actor.



The original movie, released in 1991, was directed by Joe Johnston and adapted from Dave Stevensí graphic novel. In that film, which made close to $47 million at the domestic box office and became a fan fave for the studio, a young pilot stumbles onto a prototype jetpack that allows him to become a high-flying masked hero.



The Return of the Rocketeer will have an all-new creative directive, with Ricourtís story focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the Rocketeer mantle.



Brigham Taylor is also producing alongside Yoruba Saxon. Mortal Media exec producing. This is the first film under Yoruba Saxonís first-look deal with Disney, which we first told you about. The Return of the Rocketeer is being developed by the Disney live-action team.