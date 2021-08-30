TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett

Quote:

Earlier this year we got the long-awaited news that Todd Field was, in fact, embarking on his first feature film in 15 years after a handful of projects in development never saw the light of day. Following 2001s In the Bedroom and 2006s Little Children, Field will return with TAR, a Focus Features project starring Cate Blanchett.



Set to film in Berlin, a casting notice has now revealed the first details regarding the plot: The intellectual drama tells the story of world-renowned musician Lydia Tár (Blanchett), who is just days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the very heights of her already formidable career. Lydia Társ remarkably bright and charming six-year-old adopted daughter Petra has a key role to play here. And when elements seem to conspire against Lydia, the young girl is an important emotional support for her struggling mother.



The casting notice is specifically for Petra, who is of Syrian origin. The girl was adopted into privileged circumstances a few years ago where she happily leads the normal life of a young school girl, the notice says. She is very bright, self-confident and rather mature for her age. She has already experienced a lot. However her positive charisma supports her mother where she needs it most.



With the makings of a complex leading role for Blanchett, we cant wait to see Field return behind the camera. It also looks like the reported September start will occur as Blanchett has already been spotted in Berlin