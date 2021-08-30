DVD Talk Forum

TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett

Movie Talk

TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett

   
TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett
Earlier this year we got the long-awaited news that Todd Field was, in fact, embarking on his first feature film in 15 years after a handful of projects in development never saw the light of day. Following 2001s In the Bedroom and 2006s Little Children, Field will return with TAR, a Focus Features project starring Cate Blanchett.

Set to film in Berlin, a casting notice has now revealed the first details regarding the plot: The intellectual drama tells the story of world-renowned musician Lydia Tár (Blanchett), who is just days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the very heights of her already formidable career. Lydia Társ remarkably bright and charming six-year-old adopted daughter Petra has a key role to play here. And when elements seem to conspire against Lydia, the young girl is an important emotional support for her struggling mother.

The casting notice is specifically for Petra, who is of Syrian origin. The girl was adopted into privileged circumstances a few years ago where she happily leads the normal life of a young school girl, the notice says. She is very bright, self-confident and rather mature for her age. She has already experienced a lot. However her positive charisma supports her mother where she needs it most.

With the makings of a complex leading role for Blanchett, we cant wait to see Field return behind the camera. It also looks like the reported September start will occur as Blanchett has already been spotted in Berlin
https://thefilmstage.com/first-plot-...ate-blanchett/

It has been too damn long since Field has made another film!
Reply
Re: TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
https://thefilmstage.com/first-plot-...ate-blanchett/

It has been too damn long since Field has made another film!

Wow. I didnt realize he hasnt made a movie since Little Children. Figured he had I just missed them.

I wonder why, I mean he can obviously get top tier talent.

I remember him as an actor from the great TV series Once and Again as well as Eyes Wide Shut.
Reply
Re: TAR (D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett
Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post

I remember him as an actor from the great TV series Once and Again as well as Eyes Wide Shut.
Fidelio.
Reply
