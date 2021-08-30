Ghosted (D: Fletcher) - S: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Quote:

Its an Avengers-style reunion as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, are teaming up for Ghosted, an adventure movie project set up at Apple.



Dexter Fletcher, the helmer behind Rocketman, is set to direct the project, which will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the scribes behind Deadpool and Zombieland.



Evans will produce the project along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, the company that made The Tomorrow War for Amazon. Reese and Werinick will also produce.



Details are behind kept under the white sheet but the project is being described as a high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.



There is no pricetag on the project but its bound to be pricey. But its also part of Apples aggressive plan to attract top talent for its growing feature division. The streamer is currently in production on Emancipation, a slave drama starring Will Smith, and earlier this year filmed Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorseses period thriller that stars Leonardo DiCaprio.



For Johansson, this is the second deal she has made since filing her lawsuit against Disney over alleged contract breaches with the Disney+ release of Black Widow. The first was coming on board the new Wes Anderson movie, which is now shooting in Spain.



Evans scored strong notices for his legal drama, Defending Jacob, which he made for Apple, and recently wrapped The Gray Man, an action thriller with Ryan Gosling that reunited him with his Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.



