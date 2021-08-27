Intrusion (2021, D: Salky) -- S: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,780
Received 1,081 Likes on 804 Posts
Intrusion (2021, D: Salky) -- S: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green
When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star in INTRUSION, directed by Adam Salky. Only on Netflix September 22.
The director of this movie, Adam Salky, has done mostly TV, shorts and Indie movies. He did an Indie in 2009 called Dare with Emmy Rossum and Zach Gilford.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off