Intrusion (2021, D: Salky) -- S: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green

   
Intrusion (2021, D: Salky) -- S: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green







When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star in INTRUSION, directed by Adam Salky. Only on Netflix September 22.



The director of this movie, Adam Salky, has done mostly TV, shorts and Indie movies. He did an Indie in 2009 called Dare with Emmy Rossum and Zach Gilford.
