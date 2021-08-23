Titane (2021, W/D: Julia Ducournau) -- 2021 Palme d'Or winner
Titane (2021, W/D: Julia Ducournau) -- 2021 Palme d'Or winner
TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.
Written and Directed by Julia Ducournau
Starring Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon
Produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond, Jean Yves Rubin, Cssandre Warnauts, Oliver Père, Philippe Logie, Anne-Laure Declerck, Christophe Hollebek
Reviews from Cannes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/titane
Re: Titane (2021, W/D: Julia Ducournau) -- 2021 Palme d'Or winner
So the plot synopsis of this movie is the literal definition of titanium?
Re: Titane (2021, W/D: Julia Ducournau) -- 2021 Palme d'Or winner
Does this sell it better?
During the first half of Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” it’s hard to tell if you’re watching the most fucked up movie ever made about the idea of found family, or the sweetest movie ever made about a serial killer who has sex with a car, poses as the adult version of a local boy who went missing a decade earlier, and then promptly moves in with the kid’s still-grieving father. During the second half, it becomes obvious that it’s both — that somehow it couldn’t be one without the other.
