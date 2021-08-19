DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82

   
Old 08-19-21, 09:05 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,663
Received 1,058 Likes on 786 Posts
Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82




Died from COVID-19
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-21, 09:08 AM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,368
Received 366 Likes on 296 Posts
Re: Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82
NOO!!!!
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-21, 09:11 AM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,236
Likes: 0
Received 1,409 Likes on 968 Posts
Re: Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-21, 09:11 AM
  #4  
Cool New Member
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Near Orlando
Posts: 45
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82


This makes me sad
JayTL is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-21, 09:37 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,702
Received 233 Likes on 173 Posts
Re: Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82
Fuck
Toddarino is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-21, 10:24 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 41,702
Received 373 Likes on 291 Posts
Re: Legendary martial arts star Sonny Chiba dead at 82
That sucks
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.