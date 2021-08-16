DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Most underrated sports movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Most underrated sports movies?

   
Old 08-16-21, 06:24 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,795
Received 300 Likes on 263 Posts
Most underrated sports movies?
The ones that are so good (to you at least), but rarely talked about, certainly wouldn’t come up in any greatest lists. Maybe if it were a list of pretty bad, but highly entertaining to some movies.

my picks:


OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-16-21, 06:26 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,795
Received 300 Likes on 263 Posts
Re: Most underrated sports movies?
Also,

OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-16-21, 07:02 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,112
Received 753 Likes on 523 Posts
Re: Most underrated sports movies?
For Love of the Game. If there one thing Kevin Costner does well its baseball movies. Unfortunately this little gem gets overshadowed by Costners bigger baseball movies Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. And when you think of Sam Raimi movies, FLotG sure as shit isnt the first thing you think of.

Warrior. I put off watching it for the longest time thinking it was going to be a macho, testosterone filled movie glamorizing the UFC. Its very much not that and ended up being my favorite movie of 2011. And Im not of fan of mixed martial arts.

Goon. A completely different side of Sean William Scott outside his typical Stiffler schtick. It has a surprising large amount of heart for a movie about a violent hockey enforcer.
Last edited by GoldenJCJ; 08-16-21 at 07:08 PM.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.