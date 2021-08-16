Most underrated sports movies?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,795
Received 300 Likes on 263 Posts
Most underrated sports movies?
The ones that are so good (to you at least), but rarely talked about, certainly wouldn’t come up in any greatest lists. Maybe if it were a list of pretty bad, but highly entertaining to some movies.
my picks:
my picks:
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,795
Received 300 Likes on 263 Posts
Re: Most underrated sports movies?
Also,
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,112
Received 753 Likes on 523 Posts
Re: Most underrated sports movies?
For Love of the Game. If there one thing Kevin Costner does well its baseball movies. Unfortunately this little gem gets overshadowed by Costners bigger baseball movies Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. And when you think of Sam Raimi movies, FLotG sure as shit isnt the first thing you think of.
Warrior. I put off watching it for the longest time thinking it was going to be a macho, testosterone filled movie glamorizing the UFC. Its very much not that and ended up being my favorite movie of 2011. And Im not of fan of mixed martial arts.
Goon. A completely different side of Sean William Scott outside his typical Stiffler schtick. It has a surprising large amount of heart for a movie about a violent hockey enforcer.
Warrior. I put off watching it for the longest time thinking it was going to be a macho, testosterone filled movie glamorizing the UFC. Its very much not that and ended up being my favorite movie of 2011. And Im not of fan of mixed martial arts.
Goon. A completely different side of Sean William Scott outside his typical Stiffler schtick. It has a surprising large amount of heart for a movie about a violent hockey enforcer.
Last edited by GoldenJCJ; 08-16-21 at 07:08 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off