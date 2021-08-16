Re: Most underrated sports movies?

For Love of the Game. If there one thing Kevin Costner does well its baseball movies. Unfortunately this little gem gets overshadowed by Costners bigger baseball movies Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. And when you think of Sam Raimi movies, FLotG sure as shit isnt the first thing you think of.



Warrior. I put off watching it for the longest time thinking it was going to be a macho, testosterone filled movie glamorizing the UFC. Its very much not that and ended up being my favorite movie of 2011. And Im not of fan of mixed martial arts.



Goon. A completely different side of Sean William Scott outside his typical Stiffler schtick. It has a surprising large amount of heart for a movie about a violent hockey enforcer.

