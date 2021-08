Re: Most underrated sports movies?

For Love of the Game. If there one thing Kevin Costner does well itís baseball movies. Unfortunately this little gem gets overshadowed by Costnerís bigger baseball movies Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. And when you think of Sam Raimi movies, FLotG sure as shit isnít the first thing you think of.



Warrior. I put off watching it for the longest time thinking it was going to be a macho, testosterone filled movie glamorizing the UFC. Itís very much not that and ended up being my favorite movie of 2011. And Iím not of fan of mixed martial arts.



Goon. A completely different side of Sean William Scott outside his typical Stiffler schtick. It has a surprising large amount of heart for a movie about a violent hockey enforcer.