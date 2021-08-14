View Poll Results: Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
66.67%
Ill give it at least half hour.
0
0%
Some, its over course of entire movie. The slow burn.
0
0%
Some I start to watch, dont get hooked, but eventually get back to.
0
0%
Other. (please specify )
0
0%
What are you high?
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,768
Received 299 Likes on 262 Posts
Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
To like it. Do you need those first moments in what could be a 2.5 hour movie, do you need 1-5 minutes in beginning and it gets you?
Lately, I need first few or Im either out or Ill take my time and watch over period of days. I have to write a list of ones Ive started, liked, not hooked in first few, but do want to finish.
Its been happening. Not as much as Id like, but In the Heights, Another Round, more and now CODA. First few and I knew. More later on that one.
But, do you need that hook in first few or can give longer?
