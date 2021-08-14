DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
2
66.67%
Ill give it at least half hour.
0
0%
Some, its over course of entire movie. The slow burn.
0
0%
Some I start to watch, dont get hooked, but eventually get back to.
0
0%
Other. (please specify)
0
0%
What are you high?
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?

   
Old 08-14-21, 06:19 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,768
Received 299 Likes on 262 Posts
Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
To like it. Do you need those first moments in what could be a 2.5 hour movie, do you need 1-5 minutes in beginning and it gets you?

Lately, I need first few or Im either out or Ill take my time and watch over period of days. I have to write a list of ones Ive started, liked, not hooked in first few, but do want to finish.

Its been happening. Not as much as Id like, but In the Heights, Another Round, more and now CODA. First few and I knew. More later on that one.

But, do you need that hook in first few or can give longer?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-14-21, 06:37 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,590
Received 305 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
Short answer: no

Long answer: no
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-14-21, 06:51 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,155
Likes: 0
Received 1,372 Likes on 946 Posts
Re: Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?
No.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.