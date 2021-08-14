Does a movie have to hook you in first few minutes?

To like it. Do you need those first moments in what could be a 2.5 hour movie, do you need 1-5 minutes in beginning and it gets you?



Lately, I need first few or Im either out or Ill take my time and watch over period of days. I have to write a list of ones Ive started, liked, not hooked in first few, but do want to finish.



Its been happening. Not as much as Id like, but In the Heights, Another Round, more and now CODA. First few and I knew. More later on that one.



But, do you need that hook in first few or can give longer?