Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?

i mean, i am usually aware, someone always says something. this year really wasn't in tune till yesterday. not a big deal by any means and i am not sure if i have watched in past. may have, but not specifically bc it was F13. i like horror and probably watched without realizing. i probably have gone to a horror movie or 2, in the past, theatrically on F13, but just cause i wanted to see the movie, obviously. i knowis out today, but only theatrically. i'd actually rather seebut, i think i will watch something horror later. its 100 degrees out. i'm in cooling in the ac and not going anywhere, so why not. i'm going to finish rewatching, then i will probably watchor(2021).do you watch, specifically horror, on F13 and if so, what do you usually watch or different every time?