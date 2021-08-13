View Poll Results: Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
Yes. Usually a Friday the 13th movie.
0
0%
Yes. Any horror movie.
0
0%
Yes. Something specific every F13. (please specify...)
0
0%
Yes, but don't really watch conscious of the actual date.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
Sometimes, but not always.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high, watching a horror movie?
100.00%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,750
Received 297 Likes on 260 Posts
Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
i mean, i am usually aware, someone always says something. this year really wasn't in tune till yesterday. not a big deal by any means and i am not sure if i have watched in past. may have, but not specifically bc it was F13. i like horror and probably watched without realizing. i probably have gone to a horror movie or 2, in the past, theatrically on F13, but just cause i wanted to see the movie, obviously. i know Don't Breathe 2 is out today, but only theatrically. i'd actually rather see CODA
but, i think i will watch something horror later. its 100 degrees out. i'm in cooling in the ac and not going anywhere, so why not. i'm going to finish rewatching The Suicide Squad, then i will probably watch Don't Breathe or Wrong Turn (2021).
do you watch, specifically horror, on F13 and if so, what do you usually watch or different every time?
but, i think i will watch something horror later. its 100 degrees out. i'm in cooling in the ac and not going anywhere, so why not. i'm going to finish rewatching The Suicide Squad, then i will probably watch Don't Breathe or Wrong Turn (2021).
do you watch, specifically horror, on F13 and if so, what do you usually watch or different every time?
#2
Re: Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
Nope.
However if there was a Friday 13th Movie released in the Mid 1980's I may have. But never currently. Just another day.
However if there was a Friday 13th Movie released in the Mid 1980's I may have. But never currently. Just another day.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off