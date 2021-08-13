DVD Talk Forum

Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
Yes. Usually a Friday the 13th movie.
0
0%
Yes. Any horror movie.
0
0%
Yes. Something specific every F13. (please specify...)
0
0%
Yes, but don't really watch conscious of the actual date.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
Sometimes, but not always.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high, watching a horror movie?
1
100.00%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?

   
08-13-21, 04:37 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,750
Received 297 Likes on 260 Posts
Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
i mean, i am usually aware, someone always says something. this year really wasn't in tune till yesterday. not a big deal by any means and i am not sure if i have watched in past. may have, but not specifically bc it was F13. i like horror and probably watched without realizing. i probably have gone to a horror movie or 2, in the past, theatrically on F13, but just cause i wanted to see the movie, obviously. i know Don't Breathe 2 is out today, but only theatrically. i'd actually rather see CODA

but, i think i will watch something horror later. its 100 degrees out. i'm in cooling in the ac and not going anywhere, so why not. i'm going to finish rewatching The Suicide Squad, then i will probably watch Don't Breathe or Wrong Turn (2021).

do you watch, specifically horror, on F13 and if so, what do you usually watch or different every time?
08-13-21, 04:52 PM
d2cheer
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,454
Received 101 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Do you ever watch a horror movie on any Friday the 13th?
Nope.

However if there was a Friday 13th Movie released in the Mid 1980's I may have. But never currently. Just another day.





