Free Guy (2021, D: Levy) -- S: Ryan Reynolds -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Free Guy (2021, D: Levy) -- S: Ryan Reynolds -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread



FREE GUY

PG-13

1h 55min

August 13, 2021

Action, Adventure, Comedy A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

  • CAST

    Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi




Rotten Tomatoes:

86% as of 8/12/21

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/free_guy



Showings start tonight. This is theaters only right now. No Disney +, No streaming options. You'll have to wait if you want to see this at home.

I'll be checking this out tonight.


https://variety.com/2021/film/box-of...ns-1235038389/

According to Variety, this has a budget of $100M plus and is currently tracking at around $15-18M opening weekend. They are hoping it gets around $20M

I'm sure this movie looks a little out there for some and may not appeal to them. I guess we'll see.
