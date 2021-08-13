Free Guy (2021, D: Levy) -- S: Ryan Reynolds -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Quote: FREE GUY PG-13



1h 55min



August 13, 2021



Action, Adventure, Comedy A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.



Quote: CAST Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi

Rotten Tomatoes:86% as of 8/12/21Showings start tonight. This is theaters only right now. No Disney +, No streaming options. You'll have to wait if you want to see this at home.I'll be checking this out tonight.According to Variety, this has a budget of $100M plus and is currently tracking at around $15-18M opening weekend. They are hoping it gets around $20MI'm sure this movie looks a little out there for some and may not appeal to them. I guess we'll see.