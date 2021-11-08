DVD Talk Forum

Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella

Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella

   
08-11-21
Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella

In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD September 17

Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi
Directed by Sion Sono

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6372694/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pri..._the_ghostland
