Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella

Quote:

In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD September 17



Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi

Directed by Sion Sono



In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.