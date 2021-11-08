Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,097
Likes: 0
Received 1,346 Likes on 928 Posts
Prisoners of Ghostland (2021, D: Sono) S: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella
In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD September 17
Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi
Directed by Sion Sono
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi
Directed by Sion Sono
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pri..._the_ghostland
Last edited by dex14; 08-11-21 at 12:34 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off