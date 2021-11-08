DVD Talk Forum

The Night House (2021, D: Bruckner) S: Rebecca Hall

The Night House (2021, D: Bruckner) S: Rebecca Hall

   
The Night House (2021, D: Bruckner) S: Rebecca Hall


In Theaters August 20

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together  but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husbands belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing  a mystery shes determined to unravel. THE NIGHT HOUSE stars Rebecca Hall (HOLMES & WATSON, CHRISTINE), Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis Hall (DIE HARD 2, EVES BAYOU), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (VOX LUX, NYMPHOMANIAC).

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit and Stacy Martin
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9731534/

Premiered at Sundance 2020: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_night_house
