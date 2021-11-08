Everybodys Talking About Jamie (2021) - S: Harwood, Lancashire, Grant, Horgan, Ineson
Everybodys Talking About Jamie (2021) - S: Harwood, Lancashire, Grant, Horgan, Ineson
Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.
This was originally set up and going to be released by 20th Century... and then Disney kept delaying it... then eventually sold it to Amazon.
