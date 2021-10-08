Dead for a Dollar (W/D: Walter Hill) S: Waltz, Dafoe, Brosnahan
EXCLUSIVE: Heres a fun one uniting three screen greats. Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) are set to star in Western thriller Dead For a Dollar from legendary filmmaker and Western aficionado Walter Hill (The Warriors).
The film will mark Waltzs first Western since his memorable performance as Dr Schultz in Django Unchained, for which he won his second Oscar. This time around hell also be playing a bounty hunter.
Myriad Pictures is launching international sales for the hot package at this weeks Cannes virtual market.
Hill will write and direct the feature which is set in New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua, in 1897. The story will follow Max Borlund (Waltz), a famed bounty hunter, hired to find and return Rachel Price, the politically progressive wife of Nathan Price, a successful Santa Fe businessman. Max is told she has been kidnapped by an African American army deserter, Elijah Jones, and is being held for ransom in Mexico. When Max goes south of the border he soon runs across his sworn enemy, expatriate American Joe Cribbens (Dafoe), a professional gambler, sometime outlaw, who Max had tracked down and sent to prison years before.
When Borlund finds Rachel and Elijah hiding deep in the wilds of the Mexican desert, he discovers that Rachel has willingly fled from an abusive husband, and the runaway soldier is, in fact, her romantic partner. Max is now faced with a dilemma: does he return the wife back across the border to the man who hired him, or does he aid Rachels bid for freedom and fight off ruthless hired guns and his longtime criminal rival.
The project is being produced by Jeremy Wall (Gun-Shy), Kirk DAmico (The Last Word) and Carolyn McMaster. Matt Harris also wrote on the script.
The project would be Hills first as director in five years (since Michelle Rodriguez starrer The Assignment) and only his third in 20 years; Sylvester Stallone starred in 2012 pic Bullet To the Head. The filmmaker is best known for The Warriors, Hard Times, The Driver and the 48 Hours franchise, as well as being a director-producer on the Tales From the Crypt series. It will reunite the filmmaker with Dafoe after they first worked together on Streets Of Fire.
Myriad Pictures president and CEO DAmico said: We are extremely pleased to be working with the legendary Walter Hill who has created a Western with contemporary themes and modern feeling characters. Award-winning actors Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe will embody the extraordinary leading roles which are destined for cinematic history.
EXCLUSIVE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe award winner Rachel Brosnahan is joining Walter Hills upcoming western Dead for a Dollar which already stars Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.
In addition, Quiver Distribution, we understand, was instrumental in arranging the films financing and packaged the project alongside Canadian-based production company CHAOS a Film Company. Quiver will release the movie in the U.S. and Myriad Pictures has acquired the international distribution rights which they began selling at the recent Cannes market. Deadline first told you about the project.
Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy, a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before (Dafoe), while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico. Hill also wrote the movie. Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk DAmico and Jeremy Wall are producing. EPs are Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Christoph Waltz, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich.
We are thrilled to be working with Rachel and this best-in-class cast, said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. As a rapidly growing company in an ever-changing industry, we are always eager to expand our horizons as we venture more into finance and production.
