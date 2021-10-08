Worth (Netflix, 9/11 Drama) D : S. Colangelo, S: M. Keaton, S. Tucci, A. Ryan 9/3/21

Netflix's 9/11 Drama 'Worth' Reveals Release Date & New Poster

Netflix has just revealed the new poster as well as release date for

, the upcoming film set around the 9/11 aftermath and recovery process. The movie was directed by

, the filmmaker behind

with

. Screenwriter

penned the film based on the non-fiction book by

titled

.



The film and book follow the real-life story behind the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

stars as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator who is appointed by Congress to lead the fund. Feinberg and his team are faced with the impossible task of determining what a life is worth to the families who lost them, as the nation still reels from the insurmountable aftereffects of 9/11.

stars as

, the firm's head of operations, with

starring as a community organizer who lost his wife in the attacks. Rounding out the cast are

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and

will premiere on Netflix in select markets on Friday, September 3. Check out the new poster below.