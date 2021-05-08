View Poll Results: What did you think of The Suicide Squad?
5 stars
0
0%
4 3/4 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 1/4 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 3/4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 1/4 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 3/4 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 1/4 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 3/4 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 1/4 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
0 stars
0
0%
The first one was enough. Don't trust this re-boot
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
The Suicide Squad (2021, W/D: James Gunn) -- S: Robbie, Elba, Cena, Davis -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
The Suicide Squad (2021, W/D: James Gunn) -- S: Robbie, Elba, Cena, Davis -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney and company
Running Time: 132 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score:
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_suicide_squad
94% as of 8/5/21
Budget: Estimated at $185M
Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity
Will officially premiere in theaters tonight and also on HBO Max tonight You will have 31 days to watch this on HBO Max.
For those unaware, John Cena's The Peacemaker will be spun off as a TV series on HBO Max in 2022 that James Gunn is involved with. It's already been filmed.
https://www.cnet.com/news/the-suicid...se-time-price/
Will premiere on HBO Max at 7pm ET/4pm PT
I am catching a 7:45pm Dolby showing tonight. So I won't be watching in 15 minutes.
Will premiere on HBO Max at 7pm ET/4pm PT
I am catching a 7:45pm Dolby showing tonight. So I won't be watching in 15 minutes.
