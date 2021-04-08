CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

Quote:

Every family has its own language. CODA premieres on Apple TV+ and in select theaters on August 13.



Gifted with a voice that her parents cant hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf familya CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the familys struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high schools choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.



Screenplay by Siân Heder.

Directed by Siân Heder.