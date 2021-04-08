CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur
CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur
Every family has its own language. CODA premieres on Apple TV+ and in select theaters on August 13.
Gifted with a voice that her parents cant hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf familya CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the familys struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high schools choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Screenplay by Siân Heder.
Directed by Siân Heder.
