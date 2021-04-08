DVD Talk Forum

CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur


Every family has its own language. CODA premieres on Apple TV+ and in select theaters on August 13.

Gifted with a voice that her parents cant hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf familya CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the familys struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high schools choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Screenplay by Siân Heder.
Directed by Siân Heder.
This was a big hit at Sundance winning the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize. Apple paid $25 million for it.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/coda_2021
