Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?

   
08-01-21, 04:15 PM
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 810
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
When it is reported that a movie had an extremely troubled production, such as a constantly changing script, a change of director or lead actor/actress during filming, or extreme studio interference, does that information change how critical you are of the movie?
08-01-21, 04:20 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,444
Received 75 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
Not really. I judge it based on what I'm watching. Although usually the story of the troubled production tends to be more interesting than the movie itself (like Alien 3)...
08-01-21, 04:33 PM
Posts: 8,399
Received 43 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
No for me too. Looking over lists of what are considered to be the most troubled movie productions of all time, there are lots of movies I like on them and some that I consider some of my all-time favorites (like Jaws, Back to the Future, Apocalypse Now, Fitzcarraldo, Blade Runner, Superman 2).
08-01-21, 04:46 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,665
Received 228 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
Sometimes it actually draws me in. When I watched Spookies for the first time, I thought it was a terrible, confusing piece of shit. Then I watched a documentary/making of and discovered it’s more like two separate movies smashed together to make one.
08-01-21, 05:19 PM
Posts: 526
Received 100 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
Recently my wife and I watched Three Kings. She didn't know the movie and the problems during production, but I thought it quite intersting she didn't like the direction and the editing and said the movie was tonally all over the place and some parts didn't fit at wall. So without knowing she picked up on it.
When I hear a movie had a troubled production I'm a little bit sceptic, so that could influence me, but if the movie works regardless I do enjoy it anyway, like World War Z, Three Kings, Solo or Rogue One.
