Does knowing that a movie had an extremely troubled production change how critical you are of it?
When it is reported that a movie had an extremely troubled production, such as a constantly changing script, a change of director or lead actor/actress during filming, or extreme studio interference, does that information change how critical you are of the movie?
Not really. I judge it based on what I'm watching. Although usually the story of the troubled production tends to be more interesting than the movie itself (like Alien 3)...
No for me too. Looking over lists of what are considered to be the most troubled movie productions of all time, there are lots of movies I like on them and some that I consider some of my all-time favorites (like Jaws, Back to the Future, Apocalypse Now, Fitzcarraldo, Blade Runner, Superman 2).
Sometimes it actually draws me in. When I watched Spookies for the first time, I thought it was a terrible, confusing piece of shit. Then I watched a documentary/making of and discovered it’s more like two separate movies smashed together to make one.
Recently my wife and I watched Three Kings. She didn't know the movie and the problems during production, but I thought it quite intersting she didn't like the direction and the editing and said the movie was tonally all over the place and some parts didn't fit at wall. So without knowing she picked up on it.
When I hear a movie had a troubled production I'm a little bit sceptic, so that could influence me, but if the movie works regardless I do enjoy it anyway, like World War Z, Three Kings, Solo or Rogue One.
