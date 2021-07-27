DVD Talk Forum

Lamb (2021, D: V. Jóhannsson) - S: Noomi Rapace

Lamb (2021, D: V. Jóhannsson) - S: Noomi Rapace

   
Lamb (2021, D: V. Jóhannsson) - S: Noomi Rapace


From writer-director Valdimar Jóhannsson and starring Noomi Rapace. LAMB  In Theaters October 8.

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.
Some reviews from Cannes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/lamb_2021
That looks fucking wild. I'm in
Lamb. Pig. I'm waiting for Squirrel.
