Lamb (2021, D: V. Jóhannsson) - S: Noomi Rapace
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,916
Likes: 0
Received 1,283 Likes on 885 Posts
Lamb (2021, D: V. Jóhannsson) - S: Noomi Rapace
From writer-director Valdimar Jóhannsson and starring Noomi Rapace. LAMB In Theaters October 8.
A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.
A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off